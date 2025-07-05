WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $47.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.56. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

