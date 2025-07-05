Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $6,258,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,356,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,786,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4%

WH stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

