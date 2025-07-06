1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

1stdibs.com Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.07. 1stdibs.com has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 22.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.com by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1stdibs.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in 1stdibs.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,344,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

