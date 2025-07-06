3,000 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,044,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 412,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,541 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $130.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $129.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

