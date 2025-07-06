370 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,769,000 after acquiring an additional 329,712 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,389,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 326.1% during the 4th quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after acquiring an additional 166,103 shares during the period.

MGV opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

