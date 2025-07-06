580 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,456,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,617,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

