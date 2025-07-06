700 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

