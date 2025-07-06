707 Cayman (NASDAQ:JEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 707 Cayman (NASDAQ:JEM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Get 707 Cayman alerts:

707 Cayman Stock Up 26.2%

Shares of JEM stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. 707 Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

707 Cayman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers.

Receive News & Ratings for 707 Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 707 Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.