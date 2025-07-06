806 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 304,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,812 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 74,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.61 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

