87,721 Shares in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 2,310.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,488.78. This represents a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -339.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.23. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $22.21.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

