ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE ABM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.48%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,085 shares of company stock worth $2,902,227. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

