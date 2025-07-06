Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,426,963 shares of company stock worth $757,297,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

