ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.7%

ACVA stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

