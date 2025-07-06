Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Addentax Group Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXG opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Addentax Group has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

