Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

ACET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACET

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.