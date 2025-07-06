Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $77.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

Agree Realty Trading Up 2.5%

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

