Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $6,258,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,356,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

