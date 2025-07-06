Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,964 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QSM Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Campbell’s by 14.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,597,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of CPB opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

