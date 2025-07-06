Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 175,068 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 175,068 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 290,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in LKQ by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

