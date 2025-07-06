Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $331.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $333.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

