Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.5%

GBCI stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.