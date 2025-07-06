Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 343,243 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,712,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,204,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 693,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,461,470.18. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.