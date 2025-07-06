Amalgamated Bank Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $1,334,000. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $249,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 244.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day moving average is $178.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

