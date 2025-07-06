Amalgamated Bank Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $331.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $333.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

