Amalgamated Bank Has $2.67 Million Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,721,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nextracker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,166,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,152,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 244,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $66.27 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

View Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $320,304.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,744,400. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,169,880. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.