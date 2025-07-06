Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $657,454. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.2%

WDC stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $80.38.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

