Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,318 Shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MKS were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MKS alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,406 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MKS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS in the fourth quarter worth $85,451,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in MKS in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

MKS Announces Dividend

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MKS’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKS

MKS Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.