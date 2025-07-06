Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,227 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after buying an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crocs by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.13.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $151.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

