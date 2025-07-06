Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,536 Shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 45.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ChampionX by 82,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $26.14 on Friday. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

