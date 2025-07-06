Amalgamated Bank Sells 306 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 165,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $128.99 and a one year high of $196.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

