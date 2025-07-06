Amalgamated Bank Sells 817 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after purchasing an additional 674,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 4th quarter valued at $72,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,573,000 after buying an additional 271,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 4th quarter worth about $43,689,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $175.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.74. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety Incorporporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

