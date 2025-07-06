Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,265,000 after purchasing an additional 432,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,168,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,382,000 after buying an additional 200,284 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Essent Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,988,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,370,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,049,000 after buying an additional 221,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after buying an additional 700,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $146,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,380. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,740 shares of company stock worth $581,386 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $69.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 57.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

