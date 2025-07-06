Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,426,963 shares of company stock worth $757,297,707 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.