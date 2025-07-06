American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $15.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.69 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

