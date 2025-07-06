American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 2.9%

AOUT opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,083.42 and a beta of 0.39. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 567,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 933,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 307.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 79,869 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.