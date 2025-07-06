Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NYSE AP opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 1.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation ( NYSE:AP Free Report ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 5.40% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

