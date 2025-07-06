Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price at $225.36

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $221.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.19. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $225.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $10,638,936.30. Following the sale, the director owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,184.60. This represents a 57.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,557 shares of company stock worth $403,565,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 101,806 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $3,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Snowflake by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,513,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $9,090,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

