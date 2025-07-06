Analysts Set United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $46.38

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

