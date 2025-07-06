APi Group (NYSE:APG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.67 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

APi Group Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $34.50 on Friday. APi Group has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,418,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,748,997.44. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

