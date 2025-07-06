Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.45. 17,883,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 58,577,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 6.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 109.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 574,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.