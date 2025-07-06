AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $343.50 and last traded at $340.24. 3,525,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,220,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.85.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.35 and a 200 day moving average of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,681,287.93. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $36,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,461,006.13. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

