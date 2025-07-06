Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.14. 19,267,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 26,757,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $522,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,819.01. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $22,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 3,166.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

