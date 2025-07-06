Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $102.45. Approximately 5,296,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,105,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities downgraded Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $2,397,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 592,400 shares in the company, valued at $54,637,052. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,400 shares of company stock worth $113,159,520 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 378,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 669.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.