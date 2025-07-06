Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $220.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ASND opened at $174.07 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 37,593 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

