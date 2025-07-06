ATB Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.69 and a 12-month high of C$5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.57.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

