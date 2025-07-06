ATB Capital Lowers Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Price Target to C$7.25

Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s previous close.

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Highwood Asset Management Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HAM opened at C$5.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.74. Highwood Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.90.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.