Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $213.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.45. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $1,679,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 190,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,897.60. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.64, for a total transaction of $1,793,386.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 206,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,628,054.72. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,815 shares of company stock valued at $85,532,872. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

