Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its stake in Autoliv by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19,615.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:ALV opened at $117.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ALV shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.