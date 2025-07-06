Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.5%

ALV stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 32.22%.

Autoliv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 122.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

