AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,667.00 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,802.79 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,701.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,546.14.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

